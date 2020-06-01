Nepal COVID-19: Food Security & Vulnerability Update 3

Background/note

As a response to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world, the Government of Nepal (GoN) ordered a national lockdown from the 24th of March, urging people to stay at home and closing schools while restricting the operation of businesses and markets. The lockdown has since been extended through May 7th.

While the restrictions on movement and activity in Nepal may be exacerbating food security issues across the country, they are steps designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, and to mitigate potentially devastating economic and social effects in Nepal, and reflect measures taken by most countries.