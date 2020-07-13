Nepal COVID-19 Economic Vulnerability Index: Overview and Technical Guidance (July 2020)

The Economic Vulnerability Index is designed by WFP Nepal’s Evidence, Policy and Innovation Unit and is part of the existing toolbox of vulnerability analyses, targeting and programming assistance being used by country office and partner organizations.

It has been effectively used to support the targeting of municipalities for WFP’s Blanket Supplementary Feeding Programme and in WFP’s Joint Proposal for COVID-19 Livelihood and Economic Recovery in Nepal.

During the current COVID crisis, the Index is particularly useful where applied in combination with tools such as household surveys and government consultations in order to conduct geographical targeting, to calculating affected persons, using methods similar to WFP’s 72-Hour Approach, and can also be used as a basis to prioritize more in-depth food security and vulnerability analyses.