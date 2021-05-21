Nepal - COVID-19, earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal, Seismo Nepal, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 May 2021)

Nepal is currently facing an overwhelming wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a steep increase in cases and deaths. The country is experiencing a significant shortage of oxygen, which is critically needed to treat sick patients and hospital capacity.

On 7 May, Nepal requested support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for the provision of oxygen plants, oxygen cylinders, personal protective equipment, ventilators, tent hospitals and vaccines.

As of today, 12.00 CEST, Finland, France, Spain, Germany and Belgium already made offers to Nepal via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. An aircraft from Spain carrying the needed medical equipment arrived in Kathmandu on 20 May and departed on 21 May, repatriating Spanish and other EU citizens upon return to Europe.

The ERCC will continue monitoring closely the situation and coordinating the delivery of offers under the Mechanism.