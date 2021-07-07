Nepal COVER (COVID-19 Emergency Response) Project Phase II, Situation Report #9 | 7 July 2021

Key Concerns

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have affected lives in different parts of the country.

Doctors warn a third wave of pandemic could hit the country only in a matter of days, as the authorities are lifting restrictions while the positivity rate is still high.

Humanitarian Situation Overview

The authorities in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley on Sunday decided to lift all the restrictive measures against public and private transportation and allow more operation hours for shops while extending the ongoing lockdown for ten more days to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. (District Administration Office, Kathmandu)

Nepal is most likely to get 1.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine next week under the COVAX facility, multiple officials at the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed. 2,606,005 people have so far received their first doses and of them 758,046 have been given both doses. (The Kathmandu Post)

Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains across Nepal have left at least 43 people dead, including seven children, and wounded over 50 others. (The Ministry of Health and Population)

So far, a total of 3,339,983 people in Nepal have received coronavirus vaccine across the country, of which 2,587,873 have received the first dose while only 752,110 individuals have been inoculated with both the doses and are fully vaccinated. (The Himalayan Times)

The number of COVID-19 patients is increasing in the government hospitals of Kathmandu Valley again in the past week, as per the doctors. The relaxation of the prohibitory orders resulting in crowds could have increased the infections, as per the doctors and public health experts. (Online Khabar)