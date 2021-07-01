Nepal COVER (COVID-19 Emergency Response) Project Phase II, Situation Report #8 | 30 June 2021

Key Concerns

Several settlements in hill districts including Rolpa, Pyuthan and Palpa of Lumbini Province are at high risk of landslides.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Nepal is declining but still high at 23.4% at national level with varying levels of TPR ranging between 8.5% in Sudurpashchim province and 38.5% in Gandaki province.

The COVID-19-induced lockdowns have pushed millions of Nepalis back below the poverty line, which means they are now unable to access food and water, basic health care and education.

Humanitarian Situation Overview

Lockdown in Kathmandu valley has extended till 5 July 2021 with further relaxation of restriction where public vehicles will be allowed to operate under the odd-even number rule between 6am and 7pm and shops can open until 6pm. (District Administration Office, Kathmandu)

Regular domestic flight to operate from 01 July 2021 by limiting the maximum number of flights of each airline to half of that operating before. (Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal)

Nepal is the fourth country in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation to have the highest number of active cases of COVID-19 infection. The rate of active cases is 7.9 per cent in Nepal while the death rate is 1.4 per cent. (World Health Organization Nepal)

So far, a total of 3,339,983 people in Nepal have received coronavirus vaccine across the country, of which 2,587,873 have received the first dose while only 752,110 individuals have been inoculated with both the doses and are fully vaccinated. (The Himalayan Times)

There is a high risk of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal though the second wave is not over yet. The risk is associated with the Delta virus and its mutation. (Annapurna Post)