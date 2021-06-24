Nepal COVER (COVID-19 Emergency Response) Project Phase II, Situation Report #7 | 23 June 2021

Key Concerns

A massive flood induced by incessant rain on 15 June 2021 in Helambu Rural Municipality and Melamchi Municipality area caused 350 houses to be submerged, 60 temporary shelters to be collapsed, and 700 people relocated to a safe location.

The Ministry of Health and Population on 21 June has confirmed the detection of a new mutation of Delta variant (B.1.617.2), in Nepal. This mutated form of the coronavirus is said to be active in over 10 countries across the globe, including Nepal.

Loss of income due to COVID-19 related lockdowns and lack of socio-economic assistance has further exacerbated mental health and psychosocial problems.

Humanitarian Situation Overview

With a third wave of Covid-19 predicted, concerns now have grown if it could affect more children, as the number of those between 0 and 9 years and 10 and 19 years contracting the virus had sharply risen when the second wave was at its peak. But doctors and child health experts say there is no evidence children will be exclusively affected if third wave hits Nepal. (The Kathmandu Post)

Since the country launched the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease on January 27, as many as 731,653 people have so far received both the doses of the vaccines. This accounts for nearly 2.5 percent of the roughly total population of 30million. (MyRepublica)

After nearly two months, the lockdown in Kathmandu Valley has been relaxed and extended further till 28 June 2021 after the number of infections started to go down, but public health experts warn of a surge if precautions are not followed. (Nepali Times)

Experts say the third wave could be deadlier for Nepal given the low vaccination coverage and complacency on the part of the government agencies as well as the general public. (The Kathmandu Post)

Poor, Dalit and other marginalised families face difficulties in access medical treatment as they cannot afford hospital and medical expense. (UN RC/HC Nepal)

Frontline workers continue to be infected by COVID-19, leading to disruptions in essential humanitarian service delivery. (UN RC/HC Nepal)