Nepal COVER (COVID-19 Emergency Response) Project Phase II, Situation Report #6 | 16 June 2021

Key Concerns

Incessant rains since Monday have triggered floods and landslides across the country including several districts of Gandaki, Bagmati, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces.

More than 50 people are missing in Melamchi flood.

The infection rate of COVID 19 is still high although the statistics shows otherwise due to low number of tests and lack of contact tracing.

70 per cent of those who’ve lost their jobs due to COVID-19 in Nepal are women; number of children in child labor has risen to 160 million worldwide, millions more at risk due to COVID-19.

Humanitarian Situation Overview

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to expand scope of COVID-19 testing fearing the spread of contagion at the community level. (The Himalayan Times)

Procurement of COVID-19 vaccines remains a critical gap and top priority in the country. (UN RC/HC Nepal) Increasingly under pressure to acquire vaccines at the earliest, the government has decided to buy four million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

The district administration offices of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur have extended the prohibitory orders from June 15 till the mid-night of June 21, relaxing some restrictions enforced earlier. (MyRepublica)

Cases of violence against women and children have been rising every day. As per the data on average 53 such cases are reported daily across the country. (The Kathmandu Post)

All seven provinces on 15 June 2021 unveiled their budgets for the next fiscal year 2021-22 beginning mid-July, putting maximum focus on constructing advanced health care systems and infrastructure, and allocating funds to vaccinate all people against the coronavirus. (The Kathmandu Post)