Nepal COVER (COVID-19 Emergency Response) Project Phase II, Situation Report #5 | 9 June 2021

Key Concerns

Closure of school with no or limited access to distance learning is reported to be contributing to child-labour, child marriage and risky behaviour among children.

Two people have died and 11 are suffering from mucormycosis or "black fungus" in Nepal, the highly deadly infection affecting thousands of coronavirus patients in neighbouring India.

The chances of infections spreading in villages is high as the result of PCR test takes up to more than 5 days.

Humanitarian Situation Overview

The World Health Organisation said that it is not aware of a ‘Nepal variant’ of the coronavirus after a section of the British media reported of such a variant. (The Kathmandu Post)

Nepal has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the vaccine maker Sinopharm to procure Chinese shots despite questions whether such an agreement can be signed legally remains unanswered.

The first dose of verocell vaccines received in grant from China is being administered to the people of the age group 60-64 from 9 June, 2021. So far, a total of 2,804,574 people have received coronavirus vaccines across the country where as many as 2,113,080 have received the first dose and a total of 691,494 have been inoculated with both the doses and are fully vaccinated. (The Himalayan Times)

Nepal already has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, and COVID-19 has further exacerbated the situation. (UNICEF)

Demand for food consumption along with precautionary materials like sanitizer, masks and other WASH materials like soaps. (Community Feedback Report, World Vision International (WVI) Nepal, May 2021)

Increased threat of sexual violence against differently-abled women especially during prohibitory orders (World Health Organization)