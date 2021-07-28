Nepal COVER (COVID-19 Emergency Response) Project Phase II, Situation Report #12 | 28 July 2021

Key Concerns

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has estimated that over 1.8million people will be affected by monsoon this year. The Department of Mines and Grology Nepal said that 1.7million people are likely to be affected by floods and 120,000 people by landslides in Nepal this year.

The Ministry of Health warned the public against the third wave of COVID-19 and appealed to adopt safety protocols as the number of new cases has continued to rise sharply. 2

The Ministry of Health and Population on 27 July 2021 confirmed infection of a new mutant of Covid-19's Delta variant as the cases continues to rise with the relaxation of prohibitory orders.

Humanitarian Situation Overview

As of 26 July 2021, 1,398,178 people are fully vaccinated and 3,383,038 people have received a single dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nepal. However, Nepal’s COVID-19 vaccination drive has been focused mainly on Bagmati as cases see a sharp rise in other provinces. (MyRepublica)

A multi-national study carried out also in Nepal by the Centre for the Study of Labour and Mobility in collaboration with the US-based Yale University shows that Covid-19 vaccine acceptance rate in Nepal is the highest in the world. The study shows that 97 percent of the Nepalese population, who are eligible for vaccines, are ready to take the jabs. (The Kathmandu Post)

The Ministry of Health and Population has directed the social development ministry in each province to ensure the management of at least 1,000 oxygen-filled cylinders in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus infection. (The Rising Nepal)

More people are dying in remote villages due to limited health care, lack of testing and inequitable vaccination against COVID-19. Public health experts blame limited health care facilities in rural Nepal including ICUs, ventilators, drugs and oxygen for Covid-19 treatment for this huge discrepancy. [(NepaliTimes)]https://www.nepalitimes.com/banner/nepals-uneven-covid-19-deaths/)