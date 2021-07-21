Nepal COVER (COVID-19 Emergency Response) Project Phase II, Situation Report #11 | 21 July 2021

Key Concerns

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have been causing a majority of highways to be obstructed across the country.

Public health experts say the government’s rapid reopening of the economy may invite a third wave of coronavirus.

Nepal sees huge rise in maternal deaths as COVID-19 keeps women at home. Health workers fear deaths could reach levels not seen this century as up to 90% miss check-ups and many opt for home births.

Humanitarian Situation Overview

On 13 July, Honourable Sher Bahadur Deuba sworn in as Nepal's new Prime Minister. The new government has pledged to vaccinate a third of its people in the next three months and every Nepali by April 2021. (The Kathmandu Post)

Localized scarcity of essential commodities and supply disruptions were observed in Karnali and Sudurpashim provinces. However, overall markets functioned well across most of Nepal in June 2021. (UNRC Sitrep #43)

As of 19 July, 3,067,118 people have received their first shot and 1,134,317 people have while 1134317 have already been administered with their second dose. (MyRepublica)

After a decrease in COVID-19 infections airlines services have gradually been returning back to normalcy. Airlines have received permission to fly a daily of 198 domestic flights and 14 international flights from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) and even passengers have begun to fly with ease. (The Rising Nepal)

According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), the COVID-19 infection rate has been around 18 to 20 per cent in Nepal for the last three weeks. (MOHP)

Ill-managed vaccine centers could accelerate risk of third wave. The risk of COVID-19 and the importance of vaccines have led thousands of people across the country to gather at vaccination centers. (MyRepublica)