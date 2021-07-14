Nepal COVER (COVID-19 Emergency Response) Project Phase II, Situation Report #10 | 14 July 2021

Key Concerns

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall continues to record loss of lives and properties across the country.

With Delta variants circulating, experts warn of new second virus wave peak. Two major concerns, according to doctors, are that the Delta and Delta Plus variants are circulating and Nepal’s vaccination coverage is abysmally low.

There was a class divide among Nepal’s 6 million school students even before Covid-19. But there is now also a digital divide that has widened the gap between private and government schools.

Humanitarian situation overview

Nepal gets new prime minister as the Supreme Court on Monday overturned Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s May 21 decision to dissolve the House of Representatives and ordered President Bidya Devi Bhandari to appoint Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba the new prime minister. (The Kathmandu Post)

A large amount of vaccines are arriving from the USA and China, but the government has neither prepared the schedule to vaccinate the people nor arranged for their storage. There has already been a shortage of space in the central storage of Kathmandu in Teku with the arrival of 800,000 doses from China, while 1,500,000 doses from the US and remaining 3,200,000 doses from China are also arriving immediately. (Ekantipur)

The vaccines — Vero Cell from China and Johnson & Johnson from America is being administered in all 77 districts from 13 July 2021. Out of the total population of the country, 2.611 million people have got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 1.413 million have been inoculated with the second dose as well.(MyRepublica)

As Nepal struggles to contain Covid-19, risk of Zika outbreak rises in the country. (The Kathmandu Post) The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Bharatpur of Chitwan. Two of the samples sent to the National Public Health Laboratory of Kathmandu for testing have been confirmed positive for this variant. (Nepalnews)