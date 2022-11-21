Nepal: Comprehensive Nutrition and Food Security Assessment - Udayapur District - Final Report (June 2022) [EN/NE]

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Comprehensive Nutrition and Food Security Assessment (CNFSA) was conducted in Udayapur district located in the Eastern Nepal (Province 1 as per the new federal structure) from 10 to 19 June 2022.

According to the Nepal Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) report, compared to stunting, Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM or wasting) has remained particularly unchanged over the last decade: 11% in 2001, 13 % in 2006, 11% in 2011 and 10% in 2016. However, there is lack of district specific information on the nutritional status of the population.

The objective of the assessment was to determine and evaluate the current nutritional status of the population of children 6-59 months. The assessment also measured the food security status prevailing at household level that ultimately contribute to undernutrition in the district.

The specific objectives were as follows:

• To determine prevalence of acute and chronic malnutrition (including global acute malnutrition, severe and moderate acute malnutrition, combined global acute malnutrition rate, stunting and underweight) among children 6-59 months in the district

• To assess food security status of the population leaving in the district

The sample size was calculated by using Emergency Nutrition Assessment (ENA) software (11 January 2020 version). The data was collected from 22 households per cluster of 65 selected clusters using Kobo. A total of 755 children of 6 to 59 months old were included for the anthropometry. A total of 1,430 households were visited to complete the whole assessment. The anthropometry of the children 6-59 months (MUAC, height/length, weight) and assessment of bilateral pitting oedema was taken at household level. Additional questionnaires related to food security status was also administered at the household level in the same selected household.

Key assessment findings, Comprehensive Nutrition and Food Security Assessment, Udayapur district, Nepal, June 2022

The Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate was 15.1% by weight-for-height indicator and 7.3% by MUAC only. The overall stunting rate was found as high as 26.4% and underweight of 25.7%. The threshold for wasting and stunting prevalence published in 2018 by the UNICEF/WHO also classifies the situation as to be at high and medium level respectively for both the indicators. In addition, for underweight the situation is at ‘high’ level.

The prevalence of oedema is 0.0 %.

The findings for food security shows that the reduced coping strategy index (rCSI) was 1.60 with a minimum of 0 to maximum of 30 score. The average household dietary diversity score (HDDS) was found to be 6.96. The HDDS score and MUAC show a strong correlation implying that that household dietary diversity score affects the MUAC (acute malnutrition) among children.

DISCUSSION/CONCLUSION

According to this assessment, the acute malnutrition rate for children 6-59 months old, found at 15.1% (12.1-18.8, 95% C.I.), is of high concern and well above the emergency WHO threshold fixed at 15%1. The SAM rate is also extremely worrying being at 3.2% (2.0-5.0, 95% C.I.). Stunting and underweight also seems problematic, with children aged 6-59 months in Udayapur district with 26.4% (22.9-30.1, 95% C.I.) and 25.7% (22.1-29.6, 95% C.I.) respectively. It is therefore crucial to provide nutritional support to these children in a timely manner.

When extrapolating the malnutrition rates found under this assessment, at any point of time 8,677 children are expected to be stunted in Udayapur district out of the total 6-59 months children population of 32,869 (based on HMIS 2021/22 population). Similarly, 4,963 children are expected to be acutely malnourished by WHZ and/or oedema and 8,447 suffer from underweight.

It is evident from the assessment findings that WHZ and MUAC do not always detect the same children as malnourished. The combined acute malnutrition rate using WHZ, oedema and MUAC criteria, being at 17.2% is higher than the acute malnutrition rate estimated by separated indicators (15.1% by WHZ and 7.3% by MUAC).

It was observed that among the wasted children (WHZ <-2SD), 34.2% children were also stunted and 80.7% were underweight on top of wasting. This shows that children may be suffering from multiple types of undernutrition, leading to an increased risk of death compared to children with one type of undernutrition or healthy children.

BASED ON THE ASSESSMENT FINDINGS, THE MAJOR RECOMMENDATIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

• Design and implement Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition programme with both nutrition specific and sensitive components to address the high burden of malnutrition among children 6-59 months

• Emphasise case detection by both active and passive screening (especially in identified pocket areas) taking MUAC and WHZ to find the missing cases not detected by MUAC standalone in community and health facility level linking with CB-IMCI

• Reinforce community based growth monitoring and promotion activities in health facilities focusing on identifying growth failure and promotion of age specific IYCF practices

• Highlight nutrition surveillance system through nutrition surveys to allow identification of malnutrition trends based on seasonality and different time periods

• Implement social and behaviour change communication interventions focusing on essential nutrition actions

• Design and implement targeted nutrition sensitive food security and livelihood activities, Baby WASH and other WASH related activities in order to ensure multi sectoral approach to address malnutrition

• Advocate local government and other relevant stakeholders to invest in both nutrition specific and sensitive interventions

• Promote home gardening to improve dietary diversity especially among children contributing to good nutrition status

• Health System Strengthening diagnosis, planning and strengthening should be implemented with focus on nutrition to address overall nutrition challenges in the district