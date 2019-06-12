12 Jun 2019

Nepal appreciates India for its support in post-earthquake reconstruction projects (10 Jun 2019)

Report
from Government of India
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original

Government of Nepal has appreciated India for its sustained and generous humanitarian support in post-earthquake reconstruction.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri handed over a cheque of 1.6 billion Nepali Rupees(NPR) to Finance Secretary of Nepal, Dr. Rajan Khanal in Kathmandu today.

The amount has been released towards reimbursement of part payment of 1st and 2nd tranches of housing reconstruction extended by Government of India to 50,000 housing beneficiaries in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts.

India has so far reimbursed a total of NPR 4.5 billion to Nepal. Ambassador Puri thanked Government of Nepal for partnership and reiterated that people and Government of India remain committed to completion of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.

On this occasion Nepal's Finance Minister Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada was also present.

Government of India is partnering with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for providing Socio-Technical Facilitation to the house owners in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts.

The project is aimed to ensure that beneficiaries rebuild their homes as per the Government of Nepal’s earthquake resilient norms.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.