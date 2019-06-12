Nepal appreciates India for its support in post-earthquake reconstruction projects (10 Jun 2019)

Government of Nepal has appreciated India for its sustained and generous humanitarian support in post-earthquake reconstruction.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri handed over a cheque of 1.6 billion Nepali Rupees(NPR) to Finance Secretary of Nepal, Dr. Rajan Khanal in Kathmandu today.

The amount has been released towards reimbursement of part payment of 1st and 2nd tranches of housing reconstruction extended by Government of India to 50,000 housing beneficiaries in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts.

India has so far reimbursed a total of NPR 4.5 billion to Nepal. Ambassador Puri thanked Government of Nepal for partnership and reiterated that people and Government of India remain committed to completion of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.

On this occasion Nepal's Finance Minister Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada was also present.

Government of India is partnering with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for providing Socio-Technical Facilitation to the house owners in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts.

The project is aimed to ensure that beneficiaries rebuild their homes as per the Government of Nepal’s earthquake resilient norms.