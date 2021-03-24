Nepal: addressing multi-hazard risks in urban areas

Due to rapid urbanisation and growth, several cities in Nepal are vulnerable to multi-hazard risks and their impacts. Fires and earthquakes are the most common and recurring disasters in urban areas.

With humanitarian funding from the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) aims to create a common understanding on urban disaster risks.

For this purpose, they work together with with 3 municipal governments (Bharatpur, Bhimeshwar, and Lalitpur) to address the risks while also preparing for humanitarian emergencies.

The local fire brigades have received a series of advanced training on firefighting, rescue and hazardous material handling. This will help enhance their capacities of to better respond to future fires.

Story and photos by UNDP, 2020.