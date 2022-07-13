Nepal: Acute Watery Diarrhea - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRNP012

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

As of June 2022, according to MoHP SitRep, a total of 17 cases of Cholera have been reported in the Kathmandu valley with no fatalities. The cases were confirmed by utilizing the stool culture method, Rapid Diagnostic test and hanging drop test. The causal agent identified is Vibrio cholerae O1 Ogawa Serotype. Five patients are being treated in Sukraraj Tropical and infectious diseases hospital, Teku Kathmandu. In the Kathmandu valley, sporadic cases have been identified in different areas of main cities with dense populations and high mobility, where the first two cases reported from the Sukharaj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital belonged to the same family. Initial field investigation conducted by a joint team from the Kathmandu District Health Office (DHO), Kathmandu Metropolitan Office, Epidemiology and Diseases Control Division (EDCD), Department of Food Technology and Quality Control and WHO revealed that the potential cause of Cholera cases in Kathmandu is the use of unboiled tap water for drinking. As with the majority of the valley’s population, the majority of cases have been linked to the consumption of commercial jar water. The presence of Escherichia coli in 38 of 53 water samples from the valley indicates that the majority of drinking water sources in the valley are contaminated with human faeces. The status depicts a high probability of other diarrhoeal diseases in addition to Cholera.

The monsoon, active from 5 June 2022 for the subsequent three months, may further exacerbate the scenario. Every year, flooding and landslides occur during the monsoon season. Kathmandu, the capital city, has massive and unplanned urbanisation, with an improper drainage system and riverside settlements that are vulnerable to flooding as a result of heavy rainfall. These often lead to the breakdown of the fragile water and sanitation infrastructure. All of these complex factors raise the possibility of water-borne disease outbreaks, which may already be challenging to prevent and control. Also, considering the compromised living conditions in dense populations, diseases and infections can spread rapidly.

Also, the prevailing burden of COVID-19 ought to be considered. Nepal is currently in the phase of a controlled state of COVID-19 cases. However, few cases in the community do not signify the end of the epidemic. On average 20 to 40 cases are being reported daily, with a low testing rate (for further information and data, please visit the MoHP website). As of 29 June 2022, Nepal has covered 83 per cent of the target population aged 12 and older with the first dose and 87 per cent with the full dose. In addition, the Government of Nepal has started to vaccinate children aged 5-11 years. However, there is still a need to reach out to the most vulnerable and unreached population to achieve the goal of vaccinating the entire eligible population, as no one is safe until everyone is safe.

All the concurrent scenarios have enhanced the vulnerability of residents staying in the Kathmandu valley. Hence, better preparedness and awareness to prevent large-scaled catastrophe is always essential.