Multi-sectoral Risk Assessment of Six Ground Crossing Points Along the Nepal-India Border

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Since early 2020, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has triggered global repercussions on the health, safety and mobility of people. Restrictions on cross-border movement have severely impacted households, communities and nations that rely on remittances’ impact on their economy.

The first lockdown in Nepal was declared in March 2020 following the identification of the second COVID-19 positive case. While the lockdown served to slow further spread of the virus, the implementation exacerbated pre-existing socioeconomic vulnerabilities and impacted people’s mental health, livelihood and education. Meanwhile, at ground crossing points along the Nepal-India border, health desks, isolation centres and other facilities were put in place to ensure monitoring of cross-border movement and to limit contagion. When COVID-19 positive cases in Nepal started declining following the second COVID-19 wave in April 2021, staff and resources and consequently capacities at the GCPs declined.

In this context, this multi-sectoral risk assessment focuses on migrants and border management staff of six Government-designated ground crossing points1 along the Nepal-India border that are targeted in the project entitled “Effective case management by strengthening Isolation centres and Ground Crossing Points (GCPs) management for Rapid Response and Preparedness against COVID-19”. With a porous border with much of the cross-border movement occurring through informal crossing points, the project seeks to support the Provincial Governments of Provinces 1 and 2 (Lumbini and Sudurpashchim), in strengthening the capacity of formal ground crossing points to deliver services in a safe and dignified manner.

The assessment is based on data collected from key informant interviews with 30 government and non-government stakeholders, six stakeholder consultations with a total of 120 (88 males and 32 females) participants, and participatory observations (two days per GCP) at the six ground crossing points. Through the data collected, the assessment identified, analyzed and presented measures to mitigate to a total of 34 risks in the health, water, sanitation and hygiene and protection sectors that the migrants and frontline workers face. The risks are based on the identified hazards2 with given risk scores between 1-4 of probability and consequence respectively, which are multiplied presenting a final risk score.

The assessment consists of four main parts. The first outlines information related to hazard identification, including listing infrastructures and systems that are in place or missing at the GCPs, at-risk groups, stakeholders active at the GCPs and presents risk scores given by stakeholders. The second part presents the hazard and risk analysis conducted by the assessment team based on the data obtained by key informant interviews, stakeholder consultations and participatory observations. The hazard and risk analysis provides a foundation for a final risk score which was determined by the assessment team. The third part focuses on risk measures, in which the assessment team discusses which planned project interventions are aligned with the needed risk measures and urgency as per the risk score, planned interventions that need to be adjusted and interventions that are recommended to include in project planning for effective risk mitigation. Finally, the fourth part provides a brief discussion of risks raised by stakeholders that are outside of project scope to be addressed but nonetheless important to be raised.

The assessment presents analysis and risk measures for 34 risks within project scope with four key recommendations for the project, and briefly analyzes 15 risks beyond project scope with 14 recommendations for mitigative measures.

Key findings and recommendations identified through the assessment are presented below.

Key findings

The assessment identified a total of 34 hazards in six ground crossing points (GCPs) (please see the table below) that are within scope to be addressed by the project, of which 16 were related to protection, ten to health and eight to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). Among the six GCPs, Gauriphanta had the fewest number of identified hazards falling within scope of the project and Kakarbhitta and Jamunaha GCPs had the highest. The table below summarizes the number of hazards identified and subsequently analyzed and planned for in this assessment per GCP and sector.

Below are the key findings of the risk assessment listed.

The risks identified and scored between 0 to 16 by the stakeholders were categorized as "no risk", "accepted risk", "measure to plan- no urgent action", “measure to plan in the short- to mid-term", "urgent measures to plan as a top priority" and "urgent measures to be adopted without delay". The risk scores were later revised based on the stakeholders' consultation as well as the assessment team's observation and analysis. Justification for each score modification is provided in chapter 5 (hazard and risk analysis) of the report. The chart below shows the risk scoring by stakeholders versus the scoring by assessment team to reflect an overview of changes made to prioritization.

• The risk of inadequate COVID-19 screening and subsequently While the risks at the six GCPs vary depending on available human resources, facilities, infrastructures and mechanisms in place, there were common risks raised by stakeholders in different GCPs.

• testing, recording and reporting mechanisms was raised in half of the GCPs (Kakarbhitta, Inarwa/Birgunj and Krishnanagar).

• The risk of water-borne disease transmission was raised in four out of the six GCPs (Kakarbhitta, Jamunaha, Gauriphanta and Gaddachauki).

• The risk of dignity and safety of population especially men, women and girls being compromised by inadequate gender friendly toilet facilities was raised by stakeholders in half of the GCPs (Inarwa/Birgunj, Jamunaha and Gaddachauki).

• Based on the assessment findings, the issues requiring major focus in Kakarbhitta GCP are development of Public Health Emergency Contingency Plan, training to frontline workers on infection prevention and control and first aid, proper screening of migrants for COVID-19, improvement in WASH, psychosocial counseling for people affected by COVID-19 or any other emotionally distressing circumstances, crowd management to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment, and comfortable waiting space (with chairs to sit on and shade against harsh weather).

• For Inarwa/Birgunj GCP, major issues to be addressed are waste management, COVID-19 transmissionparticularly due to lack of handwashing facilities, gender- and child- friendly sanitation facilities as well as waiting spaces.

• Measures requiring immediate implementation in Krishnanagar GCP are increasing human resources at health desks, psychosocial counseling service and facilitating easy access to hand sanitizers and soaps for migrants and frontline workers.

• Measures to be emphasized for Jamunaha GCP are psychosocial support at isolation centers, gender- and child-friendly spaces and RCCEA for COVID-19 prevention and control.

• For Gauriphanta GCP, health-related training on IPC, recording and reporting and measures for prevention of communicable diseases- particularly fecal-oral route diseases and timely supply of PPEs should be stressed.

• In the case of Gaddachauki, the most pressing needs based on the risk evaluation are increasing PPEs and COVID -19 antigen testing kits, prevention of water-borne diseases, compliance of public health and safety measures and gender- and child-friendly spaces.