Multi-sectoral impact of the Covid-19 second wave in Nepal 2021: Key findings from a rapid assessment/ household survey

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The second surge of COVID-19 in Nepal is having increasing ramifications amongst the most vulnerable in Nepal – on livelihoods, food security and nutrition, health, education, and protection. Restrictions on movement and lockdowns have affected all aspects of life, from the ability to earn a living, to attend school, to procure food and medicine, and to access health services and routine vaccinations.

World Vision International (WVI) Nepal’s analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on households affirms the need for a multi-stakeholder response to respond to the ongoing effects of COVID-19. At the time of the household survey, which this brief is based on, Nepal was experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 and reporting low rates of vaccination. With active intervention and support for vulnerable households, the most significant impacts can be reduced.