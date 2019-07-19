Monsoon flooding in Nepal, Situation Report No. 2, July 19, 2019

BY THE NUMBERS

90 confirmed fatalities

11,839 households displaced

31 districts affected

Sources:

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nepal: Monsoon Flooding Flash Update 3 (as of 18 July 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Landslides and flooding resulting from torrential monsoonal rains in India and Nepal have affected 28 eastern districts of Nepal, with the most severe damage located in Siraha, Sarlahi, Saptari, Mahottari and Rautahat districts in Province 2, and Sunsari, Morang and Udayapur districts in Province 1. Authorities have forecasted heavy rainfall in central and western regions to continue. According to the IFRC, about 76,990 families (384,950 people) have been affected and 18,694 houses are damaged or destroyed. As of 18 July, the UN reports 90 people have lost their lives, 41 people were injured and another 29 are still missing.

Despite a recent decline in poverty, Nepal remains one of the poorest countries in the world. Nepal’s rural communities are extremely vulnerable to frequent natural disasters, including flash floods, landslides and earthquakes. Communities often have few resources to prepare for or mitigate the effects of these disasters and even fewer resources to recover.