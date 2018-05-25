Mock flood exercises in communities: Utilising community-based early warning systems [EN/NE]

Introduction: Mock flood exercises

Mock flood exercises are trails to avert real flood situations by preparing in advance. The exercises are carried out by imagining about flood scenarios and carrying out measures as if in real situation. These exercises enhance the capacity of communities and humanitarian actors, particularly their skills and confidence to plan and execute responses to a flood event. This document describes mock flood exercises based on EWS; the methods described are based on past mock exercises and real-time actions taken to prevent losses and damages by river bank communities in Nepal. This publication will be useful to communities, community facilitators and organisations working at the community level, to enhance their capacity in order to reduce flood risk through the application of EWS.

Flood EWS involves systematic and continuous monitoring of potential flood hazards and sharing of this information with relevant actors - particularly vulnerable communities - to improve their preparedness and response measures. Flood EWS comprises four interrelated components: (1) Flood risk knowledge, (2) Risk monitoring, (3) Communication and dissemination of risk information, and (4) Response. The mock flood exercise is carried out to test the effectiveness of these components, particularly monitoring, communication and response, and the capacity of different actors and community members to take coordinated action to avoid losses by using early warning information during real flood events.

The exercise is entirely based on EWS and on communities receiving flood risk information well before the flood reaches them. The community is then able to use their knowledge and skills to receive and disseminate the information to enable well-coordinated response measures. The lag time -the time that a community takes to reach allocated safe location after receiving an early warning - should always be less than the lead time - the time between the flood warning being issued and the flood to reach the community.

Mock exercises are held in areas at risk of flooding and require individuals, groups and organisations use the tools and procedures they would need during the real event. Therefore, the whole exercise is made as realistic as possible, to help enhance efficiency and skills in preparation for real flood events.

There are five chapters in this document. The first chapter provides a brief introduction to mock flood exercises and flood EWS. Chapter two explains the objectives and anticipated outcomes of mock flood exercises. Chapter three describes prerequisites including the EWS setup for an exercise to take place. Chapter four illustrates the process, steps and actions to be taken while carrying out an exercise. Finally, chapter five recommends monitoring, participatory review and necessary improvement of mock flood exercises based on learning and the ever-changing context of vulnerability and capacity.

A scenario and simulation script has been included in an annex; however, this is just a guideline and should be adapted at the local context.