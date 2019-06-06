Mobile Logistics Hubs (MLHs) Prepositioning for Emergency Preparedness and Response
In Nepal, Mobile Logistics Hubs will enable a more rapid and effective emergency response if a disaster strikes. These hubs are pre-positioned in remote areas that have a high risk of natural disasters. They will help WFP staff, the government and the humanitarian community to store aid supplies and distribute them immediately to those in need.