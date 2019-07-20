20 Jul 2019

Missing voices: Experiences of marginalized gender groups in disaster in Nepal and Peru

Report
from Practical Action
Published on 06 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (10.67 MB)

Overview

This report documents first person experiences of flood, disaster risk and early warning of vulnerable and marginalised women in Peru and Nepal. We capture the perspectives of marginalised women including those who are elderly, those with disabilities, single mothers, transgender women, women who were pregnant or with young babies at the time of flooding, and women with visual impairments.

Further details on the methodology (and recommendations for including vulnerable and marginalised groups in research) can be found below. For wider analysis and recommendations on gender transformative early warning systems, please see Gender Transformative Early Warning Systems: Experiences from Nepal and Peru, Brown et al., 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.