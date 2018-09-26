26 Sep 2018

Medics yet to contain diarrhoea in Nainahi

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 26 Sep 2018 View Original

Health workers are struggling to contain the diarrhoea outbreak at Nainahi settlement in Jaleshwor Municipality12 of Mahottari district.

The disease has already claimed the life of a four-year-old girl and affected more than 200 people in the past two weeks.

The District Public Health Office (DPHO) is running a health camp in the settlement to treat the sick people.

A DPHO officer said more than 30 people were undergoing treatment at the health camp.

Dr Rajiv Jha, chief of the DPHO, said that a team from the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division visited Nainahi on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

The team also collected stool samples from some patients for laboratory test.

CDO Umesh Dhakal said the authorities were working hard to contain the disease.

Published: 26-09-2018 08:01

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.