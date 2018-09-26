Medics yet to contain diarrhoea in Nainahi

Health workers are struggling to contain the diarrhoea outbreak at Nainahi settlement in Jaleshwor Municipality12 of Mahottari district.

The disease has already claimed the life of a four-year-old girl and affected more than 200 people in the past two weeks.

The District Public Health Office (DPHO) is running a health camp in the settlement to treat the sick people.

A DPHO officer said more than 30 people were undergoing treatment at the health camp.

Dr Rajiv Jha, chief of the DPHO, said that a team from the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division visited Nainahi on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

The team also collected stool samples from some patients for laboratory test.

CDO Umesh Dhakal said the authorities were working hard to contain the disease.

Published: 26-09-2018 08:01