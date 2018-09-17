Marsyangdi flood survivors get aid

Sep 17, 2018-

Immediate relief support was provided to four families affected by the floods and 12 families who lost their houses to landslides in Marsyangdi Rural Muni-cipality on Saturday, said Chief District Officer Jhankanath Dhakal.

The District Disaster Management Committee provided Rs 100,000 and the rural municipality Rs 50,000 to families who lost a member in the disaster. Rs. 50,000 was provided to those who lost their houses and Rs. 25,000 to those whose houses got partially damaged.

The district administration office and Marsyangdi rural municipality provided rice, pulse, cooking oil and salt to the affected families.