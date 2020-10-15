Managing Risk Through Economic Development (MRED): Nepal results brief

Severe hazards and disasters are common in Far-Western Nepal, including floods, river bank degradation, landslides and soil erosion—each resulting in loss of life and property.

Agriculture is the pillar of Nepal’s economy and 74% of the population is engaged in agriculture, predominantly subsistence farming. When disasters adversely affect agriculture this can lead to food insecurity and increased poverty. Mercy Corps’ Managing Risk through Economic Development (MRED) program supports the most vulnerable households in smallholder farming communities to be more resilient to the adverse effects of climate change and natural disasters through a resilience approach that integrates disaster risk reduction (DRR) and risk-sensitive livelihoods.

MRED-II operated in Nepal and Timor-Leste to support community based DRR structures and capacities whilst strengthening livelihood resilience through a risk sensitive approach the program calls “nexus”. Over the course of seven years of implementation in these two countries, MRED has generated substantial experience and evidence to support the value of the nexus approach to build disasterready communities and strategies to work with government and private sector partners that sustain and scale program investments. This brief will discuss the impact and results of the MRED-II program in Nepal.1