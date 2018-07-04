Mahakali flood sweeps embankment spur

Jul 3, 2018-A flood has swept away a spur of an embankment constructed along the banks of Mahakali River near Odali in Bhimdutta Municipality-12 on Tuesday.

The continuous rains since Monday have increased the flow of water in Mahakali River which started to erode the spur.

The spur that was swept away by the flood was constructed at the construction site of a concrete bridge over the Mahakali River.

However, the flow of water is gradually decreasing. Earlier this morning, the water flow was 145,000 cusec which receded to 125,000 cusec during a measurement taken at 10am.

Published: 03-07-2018 15:07

http://bit.ly/2INZeRg