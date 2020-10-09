Lessons learned FCA Nepal COVID-19 Relief distribution- Phase II

Key Lessons Learned:

Distribution is better managed when the receipients are invited in different lots. This will lengthen the distribution time but will significantly minimise the mass gatherings and chances of chaos in the distribution site. Use of tokens and handing it over to the recipients with date and time to collect relief items, makes the distribution very effective and wellmanaged.

It is important to be mindful of who should come to collect the relief items. The relief often targets vulnerable people like PWDs and disabled, but it is not always convinient for them to come to the distribution site and carry the relief items. Hence, the organisation providing the relief should either provide aide for such persons or ask them to appoint another person (preferably a family member) to receive the relief items.