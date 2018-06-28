28 Jun 2018

Landslides sweep 7 houses in Dhading, 5 dead

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 28 Jun 2018 View Original

Jun 28, 2018 - Five persons died when landslides swept away seven houses in two different places of Dhading district.

Police said the landslides occurred at Khaniyabas and Netrawati Dopjong rural municiaplities. Five persons are injured in the landslide.

Five houses were swept away at Mapark in Netrawati Dapjong-5. House of one Raju Gole was buried killing his daughter-in-law Basuda Gurung and two granddaughters, Laxmi, 8, and Sarswati, 5. Gole’s 10-year-old grandson was rescued alive.

District Police Office, Dhading, said two other persons were killed at Chiuribot in Khaniyaabs-4. Samsher Ghale, 61, and his wife Kopchi Ghale died after they were buried by the landslide, informed district police chief Dambar Bahadur Bk. Landslide also buried house of Dipak Gotame in Darkha, Khaniyabas. Gotame and four of his family members were injured in the incident.

Rescue works have been hampered due to heavy rainfall in the area.

