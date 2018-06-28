28 Jun 2018

Landslide threat over Sigarche

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 28 Jun 2018 View Original

ANISH TIWARI, SINDHUPALCHOK

Jun 28, 2018-The residents of Sigarche area in Sindhupalchok are worried by the landslides occurring in Kaseri cliff which looms over their settlement.

Locals said a massive landslide was imminent and it could wipe out the settlement of around 300 families.

“The threat of landslide was always there, but things look particularly ominous this year. Our farms are developing cracks. Should a major landslide hit Sigarche, then we have nowhere else to go,” said Ratna Kumari Tamang, a local woman.

Several families in the settlement had vacated their homes during last year’s monsoon. The villagers said they could not do anything to reduce the risk of landslide during winter.

It is said that the landslides in Kaseri cliff was set off after a dirt track was opened in the area three years ago.

The Sigarche residents have demanded the authorities to resettle them elsewhere.

Mayor Nifunjo Sherpa of Barhabise Municipality said he had already informed the National Reconstruction Authority’s Secretariat Office about the landslide risk.

“We are also making efforts to control the landslides,” he said Sherpa.

