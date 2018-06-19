Landslide threat looms over Liping, Tatopani

ANISH TIWARI, SINDHUPALCHOK

Jun 19, 2018-Liping Bazaar in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchok, has witnessed several erosions and minor landslides in the recent days.

Some of the residents have vacated their homes and moved to Chowkidanda where they hope to be safe in case of major landslides.

The area, situated close to Tatopani, a town bordering Nepal and China, has suffered several disasters in the last three years, from the devastating earthquake of 2015 to the massive flood in the Bhote Koshi river that swept away 261 homes.

Locals said they were in a state of constant fear because of continuous erosions and landslides. What they do not want at the moment is heavy rainfall in the region that could trigger a host of landslides.

Meanwhile, the Kodari Highway is also not in a good condition. Every monsoon, the highway gets obstructed by landslides, cutting off supply of essentials. People fear that rescue work could be hindered if there is a disaster in the region and the highway is blocked.

“Things are already bad as they are. Our businesses have not recovered after the

disastrous earthquake of 2015. We have faced several calamities in the last three years. This year also seems no different,” said Dolma Sherpa, who runs a hotel in Liping Bazaar.

The Tatopani border point is closed since the earthquake of 2015. And without cross-border trading and mobility of people, many businesses in the region have folded in the last three years. The people are not sure if the border point will be opened.

“The main border crossing and the office buildings are particularly vulnerable to landslide and flood. But there has been no effort to mitigate the risk,” said an Armed Police Force Deputy Superintendent Hajarilal Jaiswal.

Tatopani is turning into a ghost town. Majority of its inhabitants have left the once bustling border town after the earthquake.

“The future of Tatopani and its adjoining areas like Liping Bazaar remains uncertain. The region remains prone to disasters like flood and landslide and its people are facing trouble due to frequent road obstruction and breakdown in communication system,” said Vice-chairperson of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality Dabuti Sherpa.