Landslide buries four vehicles in Palpa, three killed

Continuous rainfall in the past few days has triggered landslides at multiple places in the district.

Madhav Aryal

A landslide swept away four vehicles at Sammobari along the Tansen-Ridi road section in Palpa district on Monday. At least two bodies have been recovered from the incident site while one person, who was found seriously injured in the incident site, died while undergoing treatment at Mission Hospital, said police.

Madan Giri, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Palpa, verified that three persons died in the landslide. “All three bodies are in Palpa Hospital. But, we are yet to identify the bodies,” said Giri.

The landslide occurred six kilometres from the district headquarters Tansen and buried a tanker, a jeep, a mini truck and a car. The number of passengers in the vehicles swept by the landslide is unconfirmed.

A rescue team comprising personnel from Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police has been clearing the debris.

Multiple landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in the past three days have also blocked the Palpa-Gulmi road section since Monday morning. Hundreds of vehicles and passengers have been stranded.

Bishnu Bhusal, one of the stranded passengers, said a dozen landslides have occurred along the stretch, including at Dhungakhani, Sammobari and Jogepani.

Giri said continuous rainfall has hampered rescue efforts. Police said a high-tension electricity wire buried in the landslide has also prevented the use of excavators to clear the debris.

Landslide on a road widened a month ago has put a dozen houses at risk in Bandipokhara of Tansen Municipality. Security personnel have moved the residents to a safer location. Multiple landslides have been reported at Aryabhanjyang, Chapgaira in Rampur, Sefad, and Khaliwan, among other places in the district.

A one-way traffic has resumed on the Siddhartha Highway following landslides in Siddhababa, Gaudepul and Burtung, according to police. Inner roads connecting Palpa to Argakhanchi have also been blocked by landslides.