28 Apr 2019

Landless quake victims receive land titles

from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 28 Apr 2019 View Original
  • SUJATA LAMA, SINDHULIMADI

Three landless residents who were victims of the 2015 earthquake in Sindhuli district were given land ownership certificates on Thursday, on the same date the earthquake struck the country four years ago.

Eak Bahadur Moktan and Dhan Bahadur Damai, of Kamalamai Municipality, and Januka Damai, of Marin Rural Municipality, received land ownership certificates, according to Sindhuli-based National Reconstruction Authority’s district project implementation unit.

Upon receiving the land ownership certificate, Januka, 73, said, “We are a family of six and my youngest son is the sole breadwinner of this family. Due to lack of enough income, owning a land was a far cry for us. The government’s support comes as a huge relief to us.”

The government has announced it will provide Rs 200,000 to landless people to help them purchase land plots. Three earthquake victims have been granted Rs 200,000 each under the same programme.

Published: 28-04-2019 08:04

