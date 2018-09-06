Koshi river flood victims demand compensation

by Pradeep Menyangbo, SUNSARI

Victims of Koshi flood living in Barahachhetra Muni-cipality, Sunsari, have demanded that the municipal office compensate them for their lost properties.

The victims have submitted an application to the municipality seeking a permanent solution to their problems. They have also requested the municipal office to talk to the Indian authorities for compensation.

The flood survivors has demanded the municipality to provide ID cards, reservation quotas, free education and other basic necessities. Baburam Karki, one of the flood victim, complained that the political parties only use them as vote banks.

“They forget about their commitments after winning the elections,” said Karki. Mayor Nilam Khanal said they have already identified the flood victims.

“We have notified the provincial and federal governments about the matter, and I am sure they will look after it.”

Around 25,000 people have been affected by the Koshi River floodings in the last 53 years. In that period, 2,521 families were displaced and 4,077 bighas of land wereswept away, according to a municipality data.