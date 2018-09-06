06 Sep 2018

Koshi river flood victims demand compensation

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 06 Sep 2018 View Original

by Pradeep Menyangbo, SUNSARI

Victims of Koshi flood living in Barahachhetra Muni-cipality, Sunsari, have demanded that the municipal office compensate them for their lost properties.

The victims have submitted an application to the municipality seeking a permanent solution to their problems. They have also requested the municipal office to talk to the Indian authorities for compensation.

The flood survivors has demanded the municipality to provide ID cards, reservation quotas, free education and other basic necessities. Baburam Karki, one of the flood victim, complained that the political parties only use them as vote banks.

“They forget about their commitments after winning the elections,” said Karki. Mayor Nilam Khanal said they have already identified the flood victims.

“We have notified the provincial and federal governments about the matter, and I am sure they will look after it.”

Around 25,000 people have been affected by the Koshi River floodings in the last 53 years. In that period, 2,521 families were displaced and 4,077 bighas of land wereswept away, according to a municipality data.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.