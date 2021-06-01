Nepal
Key advocacy messages on gender equality and social inclusion in COVID-19 emergency response
Attachments
Background
The following advocacy messages were endorsed by the HCT on 25 03 2020. They were developed on the basis of the IASC Policy Statement on Gender Equality in Humanitarian Action (November 2017), and in light of lessons learned from the Ebola and Zika outbreaks and emerging gender impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to mobilize inter-agency support within the Nepal Humanitarian Country Team in ensuring these principles are reflected in the emergency response activities in support of the Government of Nepal. The Gender in Humanitarian Action Task Team stands ready to support this process.
Key Messages
The Humanitarian Country Team in Nepal commits to:
Identify the different needs, capacities and voices of women, girls, and all persons including those from excluded groups, in emergencies or in high-risk locations, including through inclusive consultation.
Support integration of gender and inclusion issues, highlighting the differences in needs and capacities, into emergency response policies, plans and processes, including disaggregated data collection, assessments, profiles, delivery of assistance packages, capacity development efforts, and communication and advocacy messages in close collaboration with women’s groups and excluded groups.
Require all staff to complete the IASC Gender in Humanitarian Action e-training “Different Needs: Equal Opportunities” and ensure familiarity with the IASC Gender Handbook for Humanitarian Action.
Ensure that the IASC Gender with Age Marker is applied into all appeals and funding mechanisms.
Strengthen the leadership and meaningful representation of women and girls and excluded groups in all decision-making processes related to emergency preparedness and response.
Ensure dissemination of accessible information on preparedness and response, recognizing that women play a major role as conduits of information in their communities, and that they typically have less access to information than men, in particular in geographically remote areas.
Put in place the necessary actions to protect women, girls and all persons from all forms of GBV, including domestic violence and sexual exploitation and abuse, in line with the UN Secretary-General’s report on special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (A/74/705).
Stress the importance of provision of counselling and psychosocial support through helplines or other modalities to mitigate impacts of social distancing and segregation, especially on children and female headed households with additional vulnerabilities and care burden.
Prioritise access to sexual and reproductive health and rights, including pre- and post-natal care and efforts put in place to meet menstrual hygiene needs and contraceptive supplies.
Develop targeted women’s economic empowerment strategies, to mitigate the short- and long-term economic impact of emergencies, support recovery and build resilience for the future.
Ensure that monitoring and evaluation mechanisms are gender and inclusion-responsive and capture the different needs of, and impacts for, women, girls, and all persons in the humanitarian response.