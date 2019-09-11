11 Sep 2019

Jungu settlement in Dolakha at high risk of landslides

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original

A team of geologists has advised the federal and provincial governments to evacuate the landslide-prone settlement.

Rajendra Manandhar

A geologist’s team who had recently conducted a field study of the Jungu settlement in Gaurishankar Rural Municipality, Dolakha, has advised the federal and provincial governments to evacuate the landslide-prone settlement immediately.

Jyoti KC, one of the geologists in the team, said the settlement is at high risk of landslide.

“The settlement is at high risk of landslides; it should be immediately evacuated to minimise the risk,” said KC.

This hilly region saw several landslides triggered by heavy rains this year. The landslides killed many people, destroyed properties and displaced numerous families in the area. Fifty-two-year-old Dambar Bahadur Khatri of Jungu, who lost his house and livestock to a landslide in August, said, “My house was heavily damaged by the 2015 earthquake, and I had just completed rebuilding it. On August 2, triggered by continuous rainfall, a landslide occurred and swept away my house and the plot of land it stood on.”

Since then, Khatri and his family have been taking shelter at a neighbour’s house. “We have requested the local unit to help us with food and shelter.”

Several villages near the Jungu settlement like Jhagaredhara, Aflepu Kafle, Yarsha and Rajpu are also prone to landslides. Jungu settlement is home to 15 families and around 60 people. Out of the 15 families, 12 have been displaced by landslides so far.

Dil Bahadur KC, a local, said most of the displaced families are taking shelter at their relatives’ houses.

“The villagers have not returned to the settlement due to the threat of landslides. Some have even migrated to other places in the country,” said KC.

After the geologists’ report, the rural municipal office has requested the provincial and federal governments to move the families from Jungu settlement to a safer location.

“I have informed the National Disaster Management Authority about the situation of Jungu residents. The authority will take initiatives to shift the settlement into a safer location,” said Parbat Gurung, a federal lawmaker.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.