Jungu settlement in Dolakha at high risk of landslides

Rajendra Manandhar

A geologist’s team who had recently conducted a field study of the Jungu settlement in Gaurishankar Rural Municipality, Dolakha, has advised the federal and provincial governments to evacuate the landslide-prone settlement immediately.

Jyoti KC, one of the geologists in the team, said the settlement is at high risk of landslide.

“The settlement is at high risk of landslides; it should be immediately evacuated to minimise the risk,” said KC.

This hilly region saw several landslides triggered by heavy rains this year. The landslides killed many people, destroyed properties and displaced numerous families in the area. Fifty-two-year-old Dambar Bahadur Khatri of Jungu, who lost his house and livestock to a landslide in August, said, “My house was heavily damaged by the 2015 earthquake, and I had just completed rebuilding it. On August 2, triggered by continuous rainfall, a landslide occurred and swept away my house and the plot of land it stood on.”

Since then, Khatri and his family have been taking shelter at a neighbour’s house. “We have requested the local unit to help us with food and shelter.”

Several villages near the Jungu settlement like Jhagaredhara, Aflepu Kafle, Yarsha and Rajpu are also prone to landslides. Jungu settlement is home to 15 families and around 60 people. Out of the 15 families, 12 have been displaced by landslides so far.

Dil Bahadur KC, a local, said most of the displaced families are taking shelter at their relatives’ houses.

“The villagers have not returned to the settlement due to the threat of landslides. Some have even migrated to other places in the country,” said KC.

After the geologists’ report, the rural municipal office has requested the provincial and federal governments to move the families from Jungu settlement to a safer location.

“I have informed the National Disaster Management Authority about the situation of Jungu residents. The authority will take initiatives to shift the settlement into a safer location,” said Parbat Gurung, a federal lawmaker.