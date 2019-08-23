23 Aug 2019

July 2019 Nepal Floods - Needs Assessment Report

Report
from Mercy Corps
Published on 23 Aug 2019
1. Background

1.1 Introduction

Continuous rainfall between July 11-14th 2019, triggered heavy flooding and landslides in Nepal. The most heavily affected areas are the districts of the southern flatlands: Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari, Dhanusha, Siraha and Saptari. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs of Nepal, flooding and landslides have led to 117 killed, 38 missing, and 80 injured. 19,994 houses are fully destroyed, 41,343 houses partially damaged, and 6,096 houses moderately affected.

Mercy Corps Nepal deployed its Emergency Response Team to Mahottari District between July 19 th -30th and provided non-food items (NFIs) to 1,074 affected families in Jaleshwor Municipality and Samsi Rural Municipality, including 232 with fully damaged houses. In Jaleshwor, the NFIs were distributed together with Save the Children and Restless Development through Ratauli Youth Club, a local NGO. Moreover, Mercy Corps Nepal conducted an assessment to understand the immediate needs, gaps, and challenges of the most affected communities in Mahottari District. The main findings are presented to help inform government, international organizations, civil society organizations, and donors, in planning their next steps as the situation transitions to early recovery.

