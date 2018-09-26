26 Sep 2018

Jogbudha River floods Mahakali Municipality

Report
from The Kathmandu Post
Published on 26 Sep 2018 View Original

Settlements near Jogbudha River in Mahakali Municipality, Kanchanpur, have been inundated due to the incessant rains of the last three days.

Flooding has mostly affected the wards 8 and 10 of the municipality.

Police Inspector Narendra Bahadur Chand of the Area Police Office in Dodhara said floodwaters from Jogbudha River have waterlogged several homes and shops.

The water level began receding from Tuesday, he added.

Om Prakash Ojha, the ward chairman of Mahakali-8, said rice planted over nearly 100 bighas of land was destroyed in Sundarnagar area.

Jogbudha River has been eroding its banks for the past one month, putting the nearby farmland and homes at risk.

According to the local administration, the river has already eroded around 700 metres of land.

At Kutiyakhabar settlement, at least 10 families could become homeless if the riverbank erosion is not controlled at the earliest.

Villagers said the erosion started after the Indian side directed the water from the Sharada Canal to the river.

Dhangadhi flooded

DHANGADHI: Several parts of Dhangadhi town in Kailali district were flooded following a rainfall on Monday night. Rainwaters waterlogged LN Chowk, Hasanpur, Bishalpur, Buspark and Campus Road areas as the town lacks

proper drainage system, said the residents affected by the flood. Tika Bista, who runs a stationary shop, said the town would not have been flooded had the authorities cleared the clogged gutters and drains. Dhangadhi Mayor Nripa Bahadur Wad said works were underway to drain out the floodwaters. He also vowed to upgrade the town’s road and drainage system.

Published: 26-09-2018 09:19

