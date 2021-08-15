IOM Plans to Train All 753 Local Level Officials in Nepal on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

13 August 2021, Kathmandu

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) plans a capacity building training for all elected representatives and officials of all 753 local levels of Nepal on disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM). The training seeks to enhance local authorities’ capacity on DRRM that will greatly assist in the development, drafting or revision of local DRRM Acts and/or strategic action plans in the local context.

“Disaster Risk Management does not only curb losses from disasters but enhances the wellbeing and resilience of our communities,” said Sara Nyanti, the UN Resident Coordinator for Nepal, in her video message for the participants of provincial level training of trainers (ToT) for Bagmati province organized on 10 – 13 August in Kathmandu.

“DRM is our collective responsibility and I look forward to the collaboration between the UN and all of you as we strengthen the capacity of our communities and systems to understand risk, mitigate the impacts of disasters and transform to more resilient, stronger, healthy and prosperous communities in the future,” she added.

Previously, in March 2020, a five-day long national level training of trainers (NToT) was conducted to selected 21 participants (6 female, 15 male) in Kathmandu. Following the NToT, 14 participants (4 female, 10 male) were selected based on the observation of performance during the NToT. A rescheduled refresher training, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was also conducted in February 2021 for the training schedules had to be halted.

The selected 14 master trainers will roll out a total of 19 four-days long Provincial ToTs (PToT) across all seven provinces to the participants from Provincial Ministries, District Disaster Management Committees, District Coordination Committees, Local Levels and project’s implementing partners. Consequently, the participants from those 19 PToTs will conduct capacity building trainings at all 753 local levels together with staffs from selected implementing partner.

Addressing the participants Joint Secretary of the Ministry for Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA) Bishnu Gautam said, “Disaster Risk Reduction and Management can only be achieved when three tiers of the Government work together in coordination,”.

“I believe these trainings contribute to Government’s strategic vision on disaster management which aims to build resilient community with local level disaster management Act in all local levels,” he went on to say.

The training is part of the Promoting Action for Disaster Risk Governance and Working to Achieve Preparedness for Risk Reduction through Technical Assistance in Nepal (PARIWARTAN) project being implemented by the IOM under the leadership of the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA) with financial support of the USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA).

The project is designed basically to build upon the activities carried out through Phase I project that contributed into Government’s effort in implementing DRRM Act endorsed in 2017 and amended in 2019 with the aim to contribute to improved federal, provincial and municipal DRRM legislative regulatory framework that facilitates timely and comprehensive disaster risk management with strengthened capacity to build resilient community.

IOM developed the training module in coordination with the MoFAGA and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) based on the findings of a needs and capacity assessment study conducted in 14 selected municipalities across all 7 Provinces in 2018.

The study highlighted the current DRM scenario at local level as the ‘Moment of Maximum Opportunity’ (MOMO) for building the capacity of elected municipal leaders and staff to design and implement robust DRRM policies and plans, and to further contribute to the localization of the DRRM Act at provincial and local levels.

For more information, please contact Ruchi Thapa at IOM Nepal at Mob: +977 9841 365 316, Email: Ruchi Thapa: ruthapa@iom.int

SDGs: 1, 5, 11 and 13