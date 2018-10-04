IOM, Partners Train Nepal National Security Forces in Emergency Response

Kathmandu -A 3-day simulation exercise, being organized by the UN Migration Agency with Dept. of Urban Development and Building Construction (DUDBC) under the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD), Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, and Nepal Army to provide the National Security Forces with hands-on experience in emergency response and management of camps for internally displaced people (IDPs), has kicked off today in Kathmandu.

“Lessons learned from the devastating floods in 2008 and 2017, and the earthquakes in 2015 highlighted the importance of a rapid and coordinated response and the need to manage displacement through the rapid establishment of standardized sites. This exercise is designed to help keep disaster response units, their skills and equipment intact in a highly disaster-prone country,” said IOM Nepal Chief of Mission Paul Norton.

Under the new Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act 2017, the country’s National Security Forces are responsible search, rescue, and other relief work following any natural disaster. The DUDBC under the MoUD co-leads the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) cluster, which is responsible for managing camps for internally displaced people (IDPs), with IOM.

Speaking as the Chief Guest DUDBC Director General Mani Ram Gelal stated, “Nepal falls under the 20th most disaster-prone countries in the world and simulation exercise like this will help to identify the gaps in camp coordination and management and feed in our plan for the future response.” He further emphasized, “As the CCCM lead, DUDBC will assure that Camps set up and services are provided in line with SPHERE (Humanitarian Charter and Minimum Standards in Humanitarian Response) Standards in the future emergency response.” Over 100 participants from federal and provincial governments, National Security Forces, United Nations, International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) took part in the simulation exercise, which was the first of its kind.

The exercise was part of a USAID-funded IOM project: ‘Capacity Building of National Security Forces in Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM),’ implemented in coordination with DUDBC and National Security Forces.

