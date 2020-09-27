IOM Assists 63 Nepali Migrants with Voluntary Return from Cyprus

19 September 2020, Kathmandu

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Nepal and Cyprus, with support from the Government of Republic of Cyprus, and in coordination with the Government of Nepal, organized the voluntary return of 63 Nepali nationals. The migrants landed at the Tribhuvan International airport today, 19 September.

The mixed group of men and women were mainly students no longer able to pay college fees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national economy and human mobility as well as travel restrictions compelled many migrants to turn to IOM for daily subsistence and support to voluntarily return to their countries.

“We are glad to extend our support to Nepali migrants in need. An IOM Nepal team was present at the airport to assist them through immigration in coordination with the country’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre and other relevant authorities,” said IOM Nepal Chief of Mission Lorena Lando.

Prior to their departure, all returnees were tested for COVID-19. On flight day, IOM Cyprus staff members assisted the migrants with all airport procedures and one-time cash assistance was given to each as a contribution to their initial expenses upon arrival and immediate needs, chiefly onward travel to their home communities.

Nepal government is ready to receive them and apply all necessary COVID-19 measures as applicable in the country.

“Following the migrants’ registration with IOM to voluntarily return—and thanks to the cooperation with government authorities in Cyprus and Nepal — everyone was ready to help the stranded migrants to voluntarily return to their homes,” said Natasa Xenophontos Koudouna, Head of Office for IOM Cyprus.

During the flight, all passengers were required to wear masks and gloves. Upon arrival in Kathmandu, information material was distributed, explaining COVID-19 measures, reintegration support and how to contact IOM and the respective country offices.

IOM Nepal has been regularly assisting vulnerable Nepali migrants for their return and reintegration ever since IOM was established in the country in 2007.

For more information please contact Lorena Lando, IOM Nepal Tel.: +977 980 1082 451, Email: llando@iom.int