Intersections of violence against women and girls with state-building and peace-building: Lessons from Nepal, Sierra Leone and South Sudan

This study, conducted as part of the What Works to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in Conflict and Humanitarian Crises programme funded by the UK government, explores how programmes and policies to prevent and respond to VAWG have been integrated and addressed within post-conflict state-building policy and programming; and how, in conflict-affected countries, VAWG is related to efforts to achieve peace and stability.

It is hoped that the findings, conclusions and recommendations of this report will inform future conflict and post-conflict state-building and peace-building to ensure they are more effective at addressing violence against women and girls, and particularly forms of VAWG that act as barriers to peace and stability.