International Organization for Migration (IOM) Nepal Infosheet 2022

PRESENCE IN NEPAL

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) - a related organization of the United Nations - is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration. It works to meet the growing operational challenges of migration, advances the understanding of migration issues, encourages social and economic development through migration and works to uphold the well-being and human rights of migrants.

Upon signing the Cooperation Agreement with the Government of Nepal in 2007, IOM started its operations in the country by facilitating the resettlement of Bhutanese refugees to receiving countries. Since then, IOM has expanded significantly both in terms of programme areas and target populations and has contributed to the government of Nepal’s efforts to manage migration more effectively through a wide range of projects aligned to the IOM’s Migration Governance Framework (MiGOF), the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF).

IOM’s focus areas include migrant protection, migration and development, labour migration, disaster preparedness and response, migration health, environment and climate change-induced migration.