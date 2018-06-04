Inter-Agency Common Feedback Project Nepal Earthquake 2015 - Reconstruction, food security & livelihood and protection - May 2018

INTRODUCTION

The Inter-Agency Common Feedback Project, referred to as the Common Feedback Project (CFP), is an innovative community engagement project, initiated during the response to the Nepal Earthquake 2015. It is funded by UK Aid, and is based in the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, enabling a strategic connection with humanitarian response and recovery.

The CFP is designed to help the humanitarian and recovery community understand the perceptions of affected people relating to services, people’s sense of agency, outcomes and the quality of relations between aid providers and the affected population. It is a common service to humanitarian partners to collect, aggregate, analyse and elevate feedback from disaster affected communities through a variety of sources, including:

Community perception surveys

Focus group discussions

Aggregation of feedback 3W from partner organizations

The objective of the CFP is to ensure that the voices of affected people systematically feed into humanitarian response and recovery, to contribute to a more effective and responsive recovery effort. It provides support to the entire UN Country Team and HCT, including all clusters and organizations, government, donors, development partners, as well as civil society and other actors, in order to help them understand the issues of affected communities in real time, and consequently adapt policies and programmes to strengthen the effectiveness of recovery work to the specific circumstances and concerns of communities, as well as improve communications with affected people.

The project’s model has since been incorporated into Emergency Response Preparedness planning endorsed by the national government and UN system. In addition, as a response to the historic flooding across Nepal in summer 2017, CFP was able to expand its work into the flood affected districts, thanks to the continued generosity of UK Aid. Also in 2017, the project received a small grant from the UN Development Group to pilot its innovative approach to systematic community engagement in the least developed regions of Nepal on key development priorities. As such, the CFP’s mandate has expanded, now encompassing the entire humanitariandevelopment cycle: response, recovery, development and preparedness.

The CFP is one of the first projects of its kind. Its mandate closely aligns with the future direction of the humanitarian system, particularly the Grand Bargain as it is directly related to the participant revolution.

For more information on the perceptions of earthquake and flood affected communities, please refer to previous reports from the Common Feedback Project found at the following webpage: http://cfp.org.np/reports/.