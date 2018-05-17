Inter Agency Common Feedback Project: Flood Perception Survey - May 2018 | Round- III

Survey Methodology and Demographics

To carry out the Flood Perception Survey, 30 trained enumerators are deployed throughout the ten most heavily flood affected districts to collect data over the course of 10 days from a total of 1800 respondents using a probability proportionate to size (PPS) methodology. All data collection is completed with mobile tablets using KoBo Toolbox.

The top ten districts were selected based on damage data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) on 31 August 2017. The total affected population of each district was used to proportionally distribute the sample of 1800 among the affected districts.

Because not all VDCs within affected districts were flood affected, Nepal Food Security Monitoring System (NeKSAP) post-flood data was used to identify VDCs which were classified as highly food insecure, as a proxy for flood affectedness. VDCs from NeKSAP Phase 3 or 4 post-flood were then randomly selected, using an online list randomizer.

The number of VDCs selected in each district was determined based on the sample size and CFP’s regular methodology of sampling two wards per VDC, with ten samples per ward. Wards are also randomly selected within VDCs.

Once wards are selected enumerators identify an entry point to initiate the individual interview process. They will then spin a bottle, and walk in the direction the bottle points until a home is found to take the first interview. The first house will form a basis to select the next house, as enumerators will exit, turn right and skip two houses, completing the next interview at the third house. This process continues until the required 10 samples are collected.

After entering the household, enumerators interview an individual about 15 years of age. The enumerators select respondents of different genders and age groups in each household in order to ensure the sample is demographically diverse and reflective of the population from the survey area. In addition, Resident Coordinator Office (RCO) staff were deployed to Provinces 2 and 5 to oversee the initial surveys.