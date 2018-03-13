Inter Agency Common Feedback Project: Flood Perception Survey - February 2018 | Round- II

Survey Methodology and Demographics

To carry out the Flood Perception Survey, 30 trained enumerators are deployed throughout the ten most heavily flood affected districts to collect data over the course of 10 days from a total of 1800 respondents using a probability proportionate to size (PPS) methodology. All data collection is completed with mobile tablets using KoBo Toolbox.

The top ten districts were selected based on damage data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) on 31 August 2017. The total affected population of each district was used to proportionally distribute the sample of 1800 among the affected districts.

Because not all VDCs within affected districts were flood affected, Nepal Food Security Monitoring System (NeKSAP) post-flood data was used to identify VDCs which were classified as highly food insecure, as a proxy for flood affectedness. VDCs from NeKSAP Phase 3 or 4 post-flood were then randomly selected, using an online list randomizer.

The number of VDCs selected in each district was determined based on the sample size and CFP’s regular methodology of sampling two wards per VDC, with ten samples per ward. Wards are also randomly selected within VDCs.

Once wards are selected enumerators identify an entry point to initiate the individual interview process. They will then spin a bottle, and walk in the direction the bottle points until a home is found to take the first interview. The first house will form a basis to select the next house, as enumerators will exit, turn right and skip two houses, completing the next interview at the third house. This process continues until the required 10 samples are collected.

After entering the household, enumerators interview an individual about 15 years of age. The enumerators select respondents of different genders and age groups in each household in order to ensure the sample is demographically diverse and reflective of the population from the survey area. In addition, Resident Coordinator Office (RCO) staff were deployed to Provinces 2 and 5 to oversee the initial surveys.

Key Findings

In December 2017, the Inter-Agency Common Feedback Project completed 1800 Community Perception Surveys at the household level with community members randomly selected throughout 10 priority flood affected districts. This was the second round of data collected in flood affected districts.

Among the 1800 respondents, 69 percent said they were affected by the floods, and an additional 25 percent were minorly impacted by the floods. The five percent who claimed not to be affected by the floods at all were excluded from further analysis. Among those who were affected, the most significant impacts were in livestock shelter damage (57 percent), household asset loss (43 percent), food/grain storage loss (42 percent) and household damage (42 percent). This clearly illustrates that the main impacts of the floods were not necessarily in the housing sector. Therefore, categorizing flood affected people, and their entitlements, based on house status, as was done in the approach to earthquake recovery, may not be the most appropriate strategy.

Respondents were also asked what they felt they needed in order to be safe from floods in the future. The top answers included: changing house structure (59 percent), taking DRR related training (32 percent), expanding livelihood opportunities (35 percent), early warning systems (31 percent) and resettlement (25 percent). It would be a mistake to not pay very close attention to the priorities of communities for their own recovery, and ensure that flood recovery planning is aligned with those priorities.

When asked if support was reaching those most in need in their communities, a total of 39 percent of respondents said it was not. Those who were being left out were identified by respondents as women (42 percent), caste/ethnic minorities (30 percent), female headed households (29 percent) and senior citizens (27 percent). Those districts in which the greatest perception of exclusion was recorded include Mahottari, Sarlahi (50 percent each), and Saptari (51 percent).

This reporting of exclusion should not be overlooked, as it is widespread and cuts across all social groups. The percentage of respondents reporting that they see exclusion is consistent across all Tarai caste/ethnic groups, including Brahmins, Dalits, Rajputs, Muslims, Yadavs and Janajatis.

Another important variable to pay attention to as the recovery planning process moves forward is the means by which flood affected communities receive information, and the groups of people that information is reaching out to.

Interpersonal communications have the overwhelming majority for source of information about the flood response. Seventy percent of people get information from community members, and 40 from family members. Radio and mobile phones follow distantly at 29 and 14 percent respectively.

Additionally, 37 percent of people feel that information is not accessible to all who need it. In particular, women (48 percent), senior citizens (33 percent), female headed households (35 percent) and caste/ethnic minorities (29 percent) were highlighted. These are the same groups that are perceived to be excluded from support. Information is a critical need of flood affected communities in order to make decisions about their own recovery plans and strategies. This information needs to be equally accessible to all affected people. Ensuring this happens should be a key priority for the flood recovery effort.