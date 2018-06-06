Inter Agency Common Feedback Project: Community Perception Report - Reconstruction, Food Security & Livelihood and Protection (May 2018)

INTRODUCTION

The Inter-Agency Common Feedback Project, referred to as the Common Feedback Project (CFP), is an innovative community engagement project, initiated during the response to the Nepal Earthquake 2015. It is funded by UK Aid, and is based in the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, enabling a strategic connection with humanitarian response and recovery.

The CFP is designed to help the humanitarian and recovery community understand the perceptions of affected people relating to services, people’s sense of agency, outcomes and the quality of relations between aid providers and the affected population. It is a common service to humanitarian partners to collect, aggregate, analyse and elevate feedback from disaster affected communities through a variety of sources, including:

Community perception surveys

Focus group discussions

Aggregation of feedback 3W from partner organizations

The objective of the CFP is to ensure that the voices of affected people systematically feed into humanitarian response and recovery, to contribute to a more effective and responsive recovery effort. It provides support to the entire UN Country Team and HCT, including all clusters and organizations, government, donors, development partners, as well as civil society and other actors, in order to help them understand the issues of affected communities in real time, and consequently adapt policies and programmes to strengthen the effectiveness of recovery work to the specific circumstances and concerns of communities, as well as improve communications with affected people.

The project’s model has since been incorporated into Emergency Response Preparedness planning endorsed by the national government and UN system. In addition, as a response to the historic flooding across Nepal in summer 2017, CFP was able to expand its work into the flood affected districts, thanks to the continued generosity of UK Aid. Also in 2017, the project received a small grant from the UN Development Group to pilot its innovative approach to systematic community engagement in the least developed regions of Nepal on key development priorities. As such, the CFP’s mandate has expanded, now encompassing the entire humanitariandevelopment cycle: response, recovery, development and preparedness.

The CFP is one of the first projects of its kind. Its mandate closely aligns with the future direction of the humanitarian system, particularly the Grand Bargain as it is directly related to the participant revolution.

For more information on the perceptions of earthquake and flood affected communities, please refer to previous reports from the Common Feedback Project found at the following webpage: http://cfp.org.np/reports/.

KEY FINDINGS

The Common Feedback Project (CFP) conducted its first community perception survey of earthquake affected communities between May 1st and May 16th, 2018. Feedback was collected from 2580 households across 31 affected gaunpalikas and nine affected nagarpalikas. The questionnaire included thematic questions around reconstruction, food security and livelihoods as well as protection. This quantitative feedback was augmented by a series of 15 focus group discussion with affected communities in Solukhumbu, Nuwakot, Sindhupalchok, Okhaldhunga, Dhading,

Gorkha, Sindhuli and Rasuwa, as well as an analysis of feedback submitted by partner organizations.

Across all of this feedback from communities, some common issues emerged, some of which could have implications for the long-term resilience of those who have been affected by the earthquake. One of these issues is the feedback that engineers are only recommending households to build a two-room house. Communities are upset with this advice, stating that engineers tell them there are likely to be delays if they build a different model. Communities overwhelmingly feel that a two-room structure is insufficient to meet accommodate their whole family as well as store necessary grains, etc. Despite this, many homeowners are building these small structures out of fear they will not get the rest of the grant if they build another model.

Knowing the size of the structure is insufficient for their needs leads to questions about what will become of these structures. Even if homeowners live in these houses, they are likely to expand them, or build an additional house later, which may undermine the safety of the household.

Eighty-four percent of respondents report having started or completed their reconstruction. Among them, 72 percent cite having nowhere else to live as an underlying factor that has motivated them to build. However, other, more immediate, factors also emerge, which could be influencing homeowners to build these structures that are insufficient for their needs. These include: government tranche deadline (37 percent), the necessity to build to get the next tranche (28 percent) and concerns over being blacklisted if they do not build (12 percent). Through feedback collected by partner organizations, several harmful rumours around being deprived of government documents and services in the future, including citizenship if homeowners do not advance through the process are found to be circulating in affected communities.

Another significant concern is the level of debt homeowners are incurring to construct their homes. A total of 55 percent of respondents reported having taken a loan to finance their reconstruction; however, the likelihood of taking a loan increases significantly (up to 68 percent) as building progresses and homeowners receive the second and third tranches. Furthermore, those who report having completed their reconstruction are the most likely to have taken a loan, at 71 percent. Across the earthquake affected areas, through focus groups, communities have complained about being denied the low interest loan for grant beneficiaries by banks, that has been advertised through the radio. The majority of those borrowing are doing it at extremely high interest rates. While the median interest rate across the affected areas is 24 percent, many are borrowing far above that. Seventeen percent are borrowing in the 36-40 percent range. Communities are further upset by high bank fees imposed to access their grant amounts, despite government policy that bank processing of NRA grants should be free of fees.

The costs of construction are reported by communities to only be increasing. While seven percent of respondents believe they can build within the NRs. 300,000 ($3,000 approximately), 50 percent estimate a total cost is between NRs. 400,000-700,000 and a further 24 percent estimate between NRs. 800,000-1,200,000.

Furthermore, through qualitative feedback, communities have raised significant concerns over the rapidly increasing costs of construction. They report that race to meet the grant deadlines has led labour, transportation and even material costs to skyrocket. This will lead only to increased debt, which could potentially depress economic recovery.

Concerns over heavy debt burdens also extends to livelihood considerations. Fifty-two percent of all respondents feel they face constraints to their livelihood recovery, among which 34 percent claim the burden of loans is the most significant constraint. Even more concerning is that when asked about plans to cope with their loss of livelihood, 46 percent say they plan to take loans. This points to the beginning of a cycle of harmful debt in the earthquake affected communities.

The reconstruction community must seriously examine the net impact on earthquake affected populations of building houses that are insufficient to meet their needs, and taking on substantial debt at high rates to do so. If homeowners expand their homes in the future, in order to meet their family and lifestyle needs, they will be equally vulnerable to future earthquakes, and their economic coping capacity will be significantly diminished by heavy debt burdens.