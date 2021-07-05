Infant and Young Child Feeding in COVID-19 Context - Rapid Assessment Report, June 2021

1. Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many countries, including Nepal, to a standstill. The Government of Nepal announced a nationwide lockdown starting March 24, 2020, prohibiting domestic and international travel, closure of all land borders and cessation of all non-essential services to contain the spread of the pandemic. This lockdown posed unprecedented challenges and threats to the health care system, particularly affecting the effective delivery of essential nutrition and health services in resourcepoor countries such as Nepal. Because of the lockdown, access to and utilization of basic nutrition and health services were constrained, resulting in health and nutrition implications on infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices, especially for under-five children and women in the thousand days.

Health and nutrition services are essential and lifesaving services. As recommended by the WHO, Nepal has adopted the WHO guideline on IYCF with local adaptations following the pandemic. Hence, assessing the extent to which optimal feeding practices, and essential health and nutrition services have been affected by the pandemic has been deemed essential. Therefore an assessment that probed into IYCF related practices since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal was conducted. The findings of this assessment is envisoned to to guide the nutrition cluster to plan IYCF interventions including social and behaviour change communication (SBCC) messaging and to work with the community and facility-based Health Workers (HWs) to ensure continuity of vital health and nutrition services across Nepal.

This study intends to recommend remedial measures to be taken by the government and other stakeholders to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on health and nutrition services focusing on IYCF practices.

2. Objectives of the Assessment

The main objective of this assessment is to assess health and nutrition services with a focus on IYCF practices in the context of COVID-19 in 14 study districts.

The specific objectives are:

• To assess key breastfeeding and complementary feeding practices among children less than 2 years of age.

• To assess the current status of health and nutrition service access and utilization, as reported by mothers /caregivers of children less than 2 years of age

• To explore challenges faced by mothers/caregivers in adopting optimal breastfeeding and complementary feeding practices and accessing health and nutrition services for children less than 2 years of age.

• To assess the current status of health and nutrition services provided by the Female Community Health Volunteers (FCHVs) and HWs in health facilities.

• To assess challenges faced by service providers (FCHVs and HWs) in providing health and nutrition services.