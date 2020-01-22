Inauguration of new humanitarian staging area in Dhangadhi

DHANGADHI, Nepal – Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Prem Kumar Rai today inaugurated a Humanitarian Staging Area (HSA) in Dhangadhi, Sudurpaschim Province, together with the British Ambassador to Nepal, Nicola Pollitt, and WFP Nepal Representative and Country Director, Pippa Bradford. Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Rajan Pokhrel, and Chief Secretary of Sudurpaschim Province, Bal Krishna Ghimire were also present.

Constructed by WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Civil Aviation Authority, Humanitarian Staging Areas are an integral part of Nepal’s emergency response operations. With a storage capacity of 1,535 metric tons, once completed, the new HSA and others planned will be used to store humanitarian relief supplies, such as shelter materials, health and hygiene kits, and water and sanitation equipment - enough to serve more than 60,000 people. They will also be equipped with logistical items, such as generators, satellite phones, fuel, boats, and search and rescue tools.

“Investing in emergency preparedness ahead of disasters is one of the most effective ways to protect assets and save lives. We are pleased to be working with WFP and partners in capacity strengthening of government and humanitarian agencies to help each province respond to disasters faster and better. The Humanitarian Staging Areas are a perfect example of such efforts,” said Ambassador Pollitt.

The establishment of the HSA network across the country follows the success of the UK-funded Kathmandu Humanitarian Staging Area, which was launched one month before the devastating 2015 earthquake. The activation of the facility helped humanitarian partners reach the affected population quickly. Without it, some 21 days could have been needed before the relief efforts reached those in desperate need. The HSA at Dhangadhi is the first of its kind at a provincial level.

