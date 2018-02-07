Improving Flood Early Warning Lead Time in Nepal

Using Probabilistic Forecasting for Better Preparedness

• Practical Action has improved flood early warning across Nepal, through development, piloting, and scaling up of a low data approach to increasing early warning.

• Graphics provide information on the likelihood of water levels reaching warning and danger levels.

• The model has potentially increased the lead time of early warnings from 2 to 7 hours.

• The system has been replicated across Nepal, enhancing early warning for vulnerable communities.

Summary

Flood early warning systems based on real-time monitoring of water levels leave communities with little time to respond to flood warnings. A new approach introduces probabilistic forecastingproviding information about the likelihood of flooding and resulting in an additional five hours of early warning. This increased lead time means that families gain crucial hours to get to safety and act to protect themselves, their homes and their livelihoods.

Background

The lower Karnali basin in western Nepal is vulnerable to sudden onset floods. Practical Action has been working with communities in the Karnali floodplains for the past decade, working in partnership with the Nepal Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM), to develop a simple, low-tech, community-focused early warning system. This real-time monitoring system measures water levels upstream at the Chisapani gorge (Figure 1). When the water level crosses predetermined thresholds, the early warning system triggers a warning for downstream communities. This simple system provides 2–3 hours of flood early warning to vulnerable communities.

Constraints

Despite the success of this simple approach, the effectiveness of the system is constrained by the limited lead time for early warning (approx. 2–3 hours), especially for rivers originating from steep, mountainous catchments. This makes it difficult for warning messages to reach all at-risk groups, and evacuation is challenging, particularly for vulnerable groups such as disabled people, pregnant women, the elderly, and children. The current type of system, reliant on real-time water measurements upstream, is also vulnerable to failure, as in the case of the 2014 flood when the system failed in the adjacent Babai basin, particularly due to lack of access to the upstream measurement site during hazardous conditions. The current short lead time is also best suited for saving lives, but gives limited opportunity to save moveable assets, livestock, and livelihood tools.