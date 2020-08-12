Impact of Covid-19 Measures on Vulnerable Communities in Earthquake-Affected Areas - Need Assessment Report

1. Introduction & Assessment Objectives

In response to COVID-19 measures, including the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Government of Nepal (GoN) in late March, PIN and its partner CSRC conducted a remote needs assessment to ascertain the impact of these unprecedented measures on the most vulnerable households affected by 2015 earthquake.

The assessment’s main objectives were to:

Understand the degree to which COVID-19 measures had affected the most vulnerable communities two months into the lockdown ­ Identify the needs and capacities of these communities to cope with the unprecedented situation; and ­ Share findings with the wider development community and key stakeholders to inform potential response and long-term support.

This survey reached out to two main groups. The first group included vulnerable households from predominantly marginalized and underprivileged backgrounds from Chitwan and Dhading districts that PIN has supported as part of its technical assistance for shelter reconstruction. The second group included EQ-affected former IDPs enrolled in the NRA’s Durable Solutions program that opted for voluntary resettlement to areas safe from geo-hazards. The latter group has been supported by PIN and CSRC since early 2017.

2. Methodology

The survey combined quantitative and qualitative techniques, and primarily used key informant interviews (KII) with pre-identified focal persons including:

Community representatives (Teachers, Female Community Health Volunteers, Community Female Groups, etc.) Local authorities (Nagarpalika Mayors, Gaupalika Chairpersons, Ward Chairpersons, Ward Members, etc.) Government authorities relevant to relocation and reconstruction (GMALI, DLPIU, DCC, DAO, etc.)

Survey teams carried out 135 KIIs with community representatives and government officials (68 and 67 respectively). While KIIs with community members focused on understanding community needs and capacities, those with government officials discussed the current situation and response programs available in target areas.

The survey was designed to identify the needs and capacities of communities through multi-sectoral lens, including questions on WASH, livelihoods, shelter, access to services or protection, and emotional well-being. The remaining questions covered general knowledge and awareness of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The overall sample size was derived from a sampling method of 95% confidence level and 3.89% margin of error, with 17,200 as the total population. Hence, 613 structured interviews with randomly selected project beneficiaries were administered between 8-18 May 2020.