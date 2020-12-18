The Impact of COVID-19 on Households in Nepal: mVAM Household Livelihoods, Food Security and Vulnerability Survey

Highlights

Food insecurity across the country has increased slightly compared to estimates taken 3-4 years ago. This survey found that 23 percent of households had inadequate food consumption and 7 percent of households had poor dietary diversity. 7.2 percent adopted at least one negative coping strategy to address food shortages and about 5.7 percent of households reported that the food they had in stock was insufficient to meet their needs. Minimum dietary diversity was not met by about 46 percent of children between 6 and 23 months of age. In comparison, in the Annual Household Survey V (2016/17)1 , 15 percent of households reported consuming an inadequate diet, about 5 percent of households had poor dietary diversity.

Current food insecurity status, measured as a combination of poor food consumption and poor dietary diversity, was more common in three provinces - Sudurpaschim province, Province 2, and Karnali province. Similarly, more children with inadequate diet were in Sudurpaschim province, Province 2 and Karnali.

The COVID-19 crisis has affected the livelihoods of Nepalese households, with 1 out of 10 households reporting a loss of livelihood and 3 out of 10 households a reduction in income. Income reduction was relatively more common in Province 5, Sudurpaschim province, and Province 2, while loss of livelihood was more common in Province 5, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim province.

More than 3 out of 4 respondents reported to have food stocks, of which around 42 percent had more than one-month worth of food stock. Meanwhile, about 55 percent of households acquire food through market purchase and around 44 percent consume food from their own production.

Loss of income source was found to be more common for certain types of livelihoods, namely daily wage laborers, migrant workers, and households with a disabled person. Food insecurity was more prevalent among certain types of income sources, namely daily wage labourers and cash crop producers and less diversified livelihoods. Higher levels of food insecurity were also observed among households that source food in the market and households that did not have food stocks. In terms of the socio-economic characteristics, households with low education levels, a chronically ill member, or female-headed households were found to be more food insecure. A higher proportion of households that reported job loss had inadequate food consumption, compared to households that didn’t report loss of income source.

The fact that many households rely on markets for their food highlights a potential risk of deepening vulnerability, given that the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in broader losses of income in Nepal. This could be further exacerbated when households’ food stocks are depleted, affecting those with existing vulnerabilities as well as other parts of the population that would be normally less vulnerable.